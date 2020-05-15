Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Releases First Official Trailer

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA):





Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, with official licensing from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, the recently announced game coming to mobile devices worldwide, has released its first official teaser trailer. From platform nine and three-quarters and Diagon Alley, to the Hogwarts Express and the Grand Staircase, this first video takes players on an advance tour of some of the beloved settings they will visit as they progress through the puzzle gameplay.

In anticipation of the game’s upcoming worldwide launch, fans can also visit the newly launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells game website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com to stay tuned and sign up for further updates. For more information and to connect with other fans, visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“ From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favorite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “ This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game’s website.”

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates the affinity for challenge and mystery in the Wizarding World with its first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. Melding innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films as they utilise potions, spells, and other magic abilities and objects to progress through fanciful levels.

Trailer and additional visual assets available at: http://bit.ly/2PFJdmA

