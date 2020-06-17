Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Deployments of Municipal IoT Air Quality Sensors Are Expected to Experience a 23% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020-2029

Globally, more cities are turning to IoT-enabled sensors that offer increased accuracy at a lower price point

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirQuality–A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) air quality sensors for hardware and software and services. Global market forecasts for deployment and revenue, broken out by segment and region, extend through 2029.

Increasing urbanization and a better understanding of the health effects of poor air quality are creating a growing market for municipal IoT-enabled air quality sensors. Many cites already have one or two expensive, regulatory-grade air quality sensors. However, as research suggests that air quality can change dramatically over only a few hundred feet, additional measures are needed. Cities are installing IoT-enabled air quality sensors that have an acceptable level of accuracy at a much lower price point. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, global deployments of municipal IoT air quality sensing units are expected to increase from 10,250 units in 2020 to 67,522 units by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%.

“The IoT air quality monitor market has seen accelerated growth in the past few years that is expected to continue,” says Grant Samms, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Urban residents have become more aware of the negative consequences of poor air quality, which is driving demand for sensors that lend greater understanding of patterns in urban air pollution.”

Although the cost of these IoT sensors has decreased dramatically over the past 10 years, the struggle of cities to make a compelling financial case for investments in air quality networks is currently a barrier to further adoption, according to the report.

The report, Air Quality Monitoring for Smart Cities, analyzes the global market for IoT air quality sensors for hardware and software and services. The market forecast provides an analysis of the market issues, including emerging trends, opportunities, and barriers, for the deployment of airy quality IoT sensors. Global market forecasts for deployment and revenue, broken out by segment and region, extend through 2029. The report also examines the key technologies related to IoT air quality sensing, as well as the competitive landscape. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Air Quality Monitoring for Smart Cities, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Contacts

Lindsay Funicello-Paul



+1.781.270.8456



lindsay.funicello.paul@guidehouse.com