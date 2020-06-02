Global Telecom Receives Second Patent for Driverless Wireless Modules

Patented modules provide enhanced security for Internet of Things applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InternetOfThings—Global Telecom, the only U.S. manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, has received its second patent for wireless modules from the United States Patent and Trade Office. U.S. Patent number 10,582,018 covers driverless, host-less wireless modules that can serve as the foundational technology for every sensor and device in the IoT.

In 2017, Global Telecom received its first patent (9,961,168) for similar technological advances in the field of wireless modules for smart devices. The driverless and host-less module is supported by select blockchain technology to add layers of security and easy usability to an inherently susceptible access point in the Internet of Things. The module is a hacker’s favored target because it enables free access to the network.

“The public dialogue on cyber security has completely overlooked the module in favor of popularized terms like the handset and chip, which is dangerous because there’s zero industrywide agreement or standardized diagnostic programs for detecting if or where a foreign state or rogue actor has set a trap in the module,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO and founder of Global Telecom. “Global Telecom’s driverless, host-less approach to connectivity reduces to nearly zero the probability that a hacker can exploit a random toaster, air conditioner or medical monitor to gain access to critical systems.”

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. The company was named the Emerging IoT Company of the Year for the Consumer Market in the 2020 Compass Intelligence Tech Awards. Global Telecom has a long history of meeting and exceeding industry standards. The company’s modules undergo rigorous testing and validation under the certification standards of the Federal Communications Commission, the Global Certification Forum, PTCRB and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The company’s line of modules includes 5G NR, Cat NB1, LTE Cat M, LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 12/15.

