Global eSports Market Outlook 2020-2025, By Streaming Platform and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global eSports market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by the popularity of streaming platforms, rising internet penetration and the increasing appeal of video games and eSports.

Recently the global eSports market has witnessed a meteoric rise in eSports tournament prize pool. The eSports prize pool is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% in the forecasted period (2020-25). Adoption of eSports has increased drastically in the past one year by rising consumer base in emerging markets of Southern Asia, South East Asia and Southern America.

This report provides detailed analysis of the global eSports market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Key report features:

Base Year: 2012

2012 Forecast Period: 2020 – 2025

2020 – 2025 Market Sizing: Revenue in US$ Millions and Numbers in Millions & CAGR for the period 2012 to 2025

Revenue in US$ Millions and Numbers in Millions & CAGR for the period 2012 to 2025 Country Coverage: The US, The UK, Germany, China & South Korea

The US, The UK, Germany, China & South Korea Vendor Scope: Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Disney Interactive Studios, Inc., Valve Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited

Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Disney Interactive Studios, Inc., Valve Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. The global eSports market report has been segmented on the basis of revenue streams, streaming platforms, viewer type and region.

Key questions answered in the report

The historical market size of the eSports market from 2012 to 2019 in US$ Millions and market volume in Millions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Millions.

Revenue forecasts of major streaming platforms and revenue streams in the period 2020 to 2025 in US$ Millions.

Regional and country analysis of the eSports market is provided for the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Millions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with a detailed analysis of major games streamed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. eSports

3.1 Overview

3.2 Stakeholders

3.3 Revenue Streams

3.4 Streaming Platforms

4. eSports Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual and Forecasted)

4.1.1 By Volume

4.1.2 By Value

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Revenue Stream

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

4.2.3 Market Share by Viewer Type

4.2.4 Market Share by Prize Pool

4.2.5 Market Share by Streaming Platform

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Revenue Stream

5.2 Viewer Type

5.3 Streaming Platforms

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisition Activities

7.1.2 Capital Infusion in the Industry

7.1.3 Escalating Prize Money

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Introduction of Streaming Platforms

7.2.2 Rising Internet Penetration

7.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones

7.2.4 Popularity of eSports in Millennials

7.2.5 Increasing Appeal of eSports

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Absence of eSports Governance

7.3.2 Lack of Standardization

7.3.3 Intellectual Property Issues

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Titles

8.3 Streaming Platforms

9. Company Profiles

Activision Blizzard

Disney Interactive Studios, Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Tencent Holdings Limited

Valve Corporation

