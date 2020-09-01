Global Esports Market (2020 to 2024) – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Esports Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global esports market is anticipated to reach US$2.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.19% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The growth in the esports market was driven by rising internet users & penetration, growing GDP per capita, increasing digitalization and rising smartphone users. The market is expected to face certain challenges like growing addiction of esports and physical & psychological effects. The market is witnessing certain trends such as increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the gaming industry.

The global esports market by revenue source can be segmented into the following: sponsorship, media rights, advertising, publisher fees and merchandise & tickets. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by sponsorship, followed by media rights, advertising, publisher fees and merchandise & tickets. The global esports audience is predicted to reach 888 million in 2024, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 18.19% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The global esports audience by type can be segmented as follows: occasional viewer and enthusiast. The higher share of the market was held by the occasional viewer in 2019.

The global esports market by region can be segmented into the following: North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The various factors responsible for the dominant market share held by North America are rising audience of esports, increasing disposable income and surging adoption of smartphones. North America would continue to hold a dominant market share during the forecasted years.

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Gfinity

Modern Times Group

Nintendo

Tencent

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global esports market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets North America, Asia Pacific and Europe along with the US have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, Gfinity, Nintendo, Tencent and Electronic Arts) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Esports

1.2 Fighting Games

1.3 First-person Shooters

1.4 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

1.5 Racing Games

1.6 Real-time Strategy

1.7 Sports Games

1.8 Third-person Shooters

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Esports Watching Hours

2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.4 Impact on Twitch Hours Watched

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Esports Market by Value

3.2 Global Esports Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Esports Market by Revenue Source

3.4 Global Esports Audience

3.5 Global Esports Audience Forecast

3.6 Global Esports Audience by Type

3.7 Global Esports Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.3 Europe

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in Internet Users

5.1.2 Escalating GDP Per Capita

5.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphone

5.1.4 Increasing Use of Cloud Computing Technology

5.1.5 Digitalization

5.1.6 Forming of Esports Teams in High Schools & Colleges

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Youth Population

5.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR)

5.2.3 Surging Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR)

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Addiction of Esports

5.3.2 Physical & Psychological Effects

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69f7l2

