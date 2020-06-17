Fastly Achieves 100 Tbps of Edge Capacity Milestone

Fastly saw substantial network growth, with a network capacity increase of 35% since December; acquires team and technology assets from automation start-up to optimize network expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced that its network has reached 100 terabits per second (Tbps) of connected edge capacity, representing an important milestone as demand for modern digital experiences rises.

To advance an ongoing commitment to building a more efficient, modern network that enables faster growth, scale, and enhanced safety, Fastly also announced the acquisition of the talented team and intellectual property assets from Tesuto, a virtual network emulation platform. Tesuto co-founders Chris Bradley, Hossein Lotfi, and Jay Sakata will join Fastly’s team, bringing more than 45 years of combined network experience.

Fastly has designed a large, software-defined network capable of handling more than 800 billion requests per day1 through a unique and efficient approach to capacity planning and network expansion for the modern internet. By building a network with fewer and more powerful points of presence (POPs), Fastly is able to stay ahead of customers’ needs for innovation, safety, and scalability at the edge, while also providing world class DDoS and WAF support. Fastly’s globally distributed network currently consists of 72 POPs strategically built in well-connected locations across 55 markets in 26 countries around the world. This approach to network architecture reduces latency, improves resilience, and supports increases in customer demand at scale. As rapid advancements in IoT and wearable technologies, 5G, and Fastly’s own serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge, continue to evolve, Fastly remains focused on continuous expansion of its network capacity to support and secure these new technologies as consumer usage increases.

“ Reaching 100 terabits per second marks a significant milestone for Fastly as we continue to grow our global network,” said Fastly’s Chief Architect and Founder, Artur Bergman. “ Our acquisition of this great team and important technology from Tesuto builds on this momentum and is a vital step forward to continuously improve our network’s reliability and capacity. Enabling more innovation and experimentation at the edge is a crucial capability needed by companies across the world to modernize their technology stacks and up-level digital experiences. We are thrilled to have Chris, Hossein and Jay join the Fastly family.”

By emulating networks at scale, Tesuto’s technology can be used to create sandbox environments that simulate the entire Fastly network, providing a view into the potential impact of a deployment cycle before it is put into production. Paired with Fastly’s experience in operating a high scale network, this technology will improve network design, enable faster hardware and software deployments, and enhance overall efficiency. In line with its ongoing focus to improve network reliability and capacity, Fastly will leverage this technology’s automation, operationalization, and modeling capabilities to continue fueling innovation at the edge.

“ We are excited to join the Fastly team and come together to deliver the next modern digital experience,” said Jay Sakata, co-founder and Chief Architect of Tesuto. “ Even the smallest configuration changes can significantly impact networks and in turn, impact customers. By adding Tesuto’s network emulation technology to Fastly’s modern network, deployments can be more frequent, efficient, and effective, allowing the network to adapt and scale faster than ever before.”

Before co-founding Tesuto, Jay Sakata co-founded EdgeCast Networks, a content delivery network that provided web accelerations for some of the world’s most demanding web properties and was acquired by Verizon in 2013. Fellow Tesuto co-founder Chris Bradley worked alongside Sakata at EdgeCast Networks as the principal engineer and brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing network-focused applications, with a special focus on anti-DDoS software. Tesuto’s third co-founder Hossein Lotfi worked on Google’s data center fabrics and SD-WAN before co-founding Tesuto.

To learn more about Fastly, visit www.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our network architecture reducing latency, improving resilience, and supporting increases in customer demand at scale, and the expected benefits of acquiring technology from Tesuto, including improvements to our network reliability, capacity, design, performance, growth, efficiency, adaptability and scalability. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Fastly’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

1 As of April 30, 2020

Contacts

Media Contact

Elaine Greenberg



press@fastly.com

Investor Contact

Maria Lukens



ir@fastly.com