Everspin Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased sequentially and year-over-year to $10.1 million, exceeding the high-end of guidance

Gross margin expanded to 52.9% from 47.7% in the prior year quarter

GAAP loss improved to ($0.10) per share and non-GAAP loss to ($0.05), compared to ($0.25) and ($0.21), respectively, in year-ago quarter

Ended quarter with cash and equivalents of $14.0 million

“ First quarter revenue was above the high end of our guidance range and represented our third consecutive quarter of growth as data center demand combined with the breadth of our customer base continue to be positive factors for our business,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “ Additionally, our expense reduction initiatives and ongoing improvement in mature product costs resulted in a dramatic increase in year-over-year bottom-line results.

“ Despite the moderate impact on orders and customer interactions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain fully operational and achieved growth in the quarter as well as a record number of design wins. We also continued to increase customer sampling of our STT-MRAM products as we pave the way for expanding design-ins. This is a testament to the persistence of the Everspin team and the strength of our leading technology and products.

“ Looking to the second quarter, we expect to achieve another quarter of sequential revenue growth, while we cautiously monitor the global environment and remain prepared to promptly address any possible changes in market dynamics.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million last quarter and $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 52.9%, compared to 53.6% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.9 million, compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.2 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter and $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, based on 18.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $0.8 million in restructuring charges, and a net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.25) per share, in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 were $14.0 million, compared to $14.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Prior to suspending trading on its at-the-market (ATM) equity facility during the quarter, the Company issued 0.5 million new shares resulting in net proceeds $2.1 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue to increase to a range of $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to $8.6 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.12) and ($0.05) per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.06) and ($0.00) per share based on a weighted-average share count of 18.6 million shares outstanding.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,950 $ 14,487 Accounts receivable, net 6,320 5,799 Inventory 7,944 7,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 518 539 Total current assets 28,732 28,688 Property and equipment, net 3,077 3,479 Right-of-use assets 2,770 3,132 Other assets 73 73 Total assets $ 34,652 $ 35,372 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,761 $ 2,873 Accrued liabilities 1,965 2,727 Current portion of long-term debt 1,271 670 Operating lease liabilities 1,613 1,582 Other liabilities 34 42 Total current liabilities 6,644 7,894 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,621 7,149 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,426 1,840 Total liabilities 14,691 16,883 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,638,555 and 18,081,753 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 170,353 167,149 Accumulated deficit (150,394 ) (148,662 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,961 18,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,652 $ 35,372

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Product sales $ 9,635 $ 9,023 Licensing, royalty, and other revenue 473 1,003 Total revenue 10,108 10,026 Cost of sales 4,757 5,241 Gross profit 5,351 4,785 Operating expenses:1 Research and development 3,030 3,998 General and administrative 2,800 3,595 Sales and marketing 1,103 1,364 Total operating expenses 6,933 8,957 Loss from operations (1,582 ) (4,172 ) Interest expense (172 ) (211 ) Other income, net 22 127 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,732 ) $ (4,256 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted 18,055,693 17,097,999 1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 162 $ 147 General and administrative 585 509 Sales and marketing 58 48 Total stock-based compensation $ 805 $ 704

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 6,933 $ 8,199 $ 8,957 Reconciling item included in research and development Stock-based compensation 137 193 118 Reconciling item included in selling, general and administrative Stock-based compensation 643 914 557 Restructuring 782 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 780 1,889 675 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 6,153 $ 6,311 $ 8,282 GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,732 ) $ (3,079 ) $ (4,256 ) Reconciling items included in operating expenses 780 1,889 675 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (951 ) $ (1,191 ) $ (3,581 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted 18,056 17,714 17,098

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,732 ) $ (4,256 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 409 393 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 20 Stock-based compensation 805 704 Non-cash gain on warrant revaluation (6 ) — Non-cash interest expense 73 81 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (521 ) 1,540 Inventory (81 ) (562 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21 93 Accounts payable (1,067 ) (955 ) Accrued liabilities (435 ) (187 ) Lease liabilities (21 ) (20 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,555 ) (3,149 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (64 ) (225 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64 ) (225 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt — (1,500 ) Payments on finance lease obligation (2 ) (3 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan — 13 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs 2,084 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,082 (1,490 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (537 ) (4,864 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,487 23,379 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,950 $ 18,515 Supplementary cash flow information: Interest paid $ 99 $ 135 Operating cash flows paid for operating leases $ 486 $ 416 Financing cash flows paid for finance leases $ 2 $ 3 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 20 Bonus settled in shares of common stock $ 315 $ —

