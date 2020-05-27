Everbridge Wins Frost & Sullivan 2020 Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award

Everbridge’s Award-winning CEM Platform, Used by Organizations Globally to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic, Receives Recognition as the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solution for Monitoring and Managing Incidents Before They Impact Life Safety and Business Operations

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that it has earned Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious 2020 Technology Leadership Award for best practices in the critical event management industry. This award recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries.

“Everbridge provides a best-in-class Critical Event Management platform that enables organizations to break down the silos between their physical and cyber security teams to create one unified platform with actionable intelligence to ensure the safety and security of their employees and property,” said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan is honoring Everbridge with this Technology Leadership Award because of its demonstrated and revolutionary Critical Event Management platform and the company’s innovative technology, customer-centric design, impressive partner network, and strong overall performance,” added VanZandt.

Frost & Sullivan previously recognized Everbridge as the 2019 Technology Leader in the critical event management industry. Since winning the last award, Everbridge has continued to demonstrate innovation on its platform by adding new extensions such as CEM for Supply Chain and CEM for Internet of Things (IoT), more than doubling its number of CEM customers, and announcing blue-chip wins including some of the world’s most recognized brands and Fortune 500 companies such as financial leader Goldman Sachs, health care retailer CVS Health, luxury brand Tiffany & Co., insurance providers like Anthem, which ranks #33 on the Fortune 100, chemical giant Dow, telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, streaming media services, and public sector agencies including United States Department of Labor and New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“Given Frost & Sullivan’s status as a global and independent market research leader in the evaluation of pioneering and disruptive technologies, Everbridge feels honored to be recognized for the second year in a row for providing the top Critical Event Management platform in the industry,” said David Meredith, CEO, Everbridge. “As organizations face the prospect of dealing with the ongoing direct threat of the coronavirus to their people’s health and safety, as well as indirect damage to their operations, supply chain and brand, CEM provides a formalized, unified approach that leverages best practices across the enterprise.”

A complete copy of the Best Practices Research and Award overview is available for download at: Frost & Sullivan 2020 Critical Event Management Technology Leadership Award

As stated in the report, “Everbridge CEM saves security operators valuable time by alerting them to incidents minutes or hours before they could manually piece together the data to create a whole picture of an incident. CEM even detects information technology systems’ disruptions and events that could prevent an employee from traveling safely, enabling clients to experience minimal operational downtime, ultimately decreasing OPEX and increasing revenues.”

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading Fortune 500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries.

In response to COVID-19, Everbridge quickly launched a coronavirus data feed which supplements its existing real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries. To date, the Everbridge platform has delivered over 370 million communications specific to coronavirus, and launched its COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment software templates to protect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic.

More recently, Everbridge introduced its COVID-19 “Return to Work” and Contact Tracing solutions to help customers manage the process of bringing back their people to offices and other public places, while mitigating the threat of coronavirus.

In recent months, Everbridge has also been named a 2020 “Great Place To Work,” “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, and received the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

About the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award



Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices in Technology Leadership awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan



For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Everbridge



Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kevin Carter



Kevin.Carter@everbridge.com

617-513-8250



Jeff Young



jeff.young@everbridge.com

617-721-0959