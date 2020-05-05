Everbridge Announces Strong First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Quarter Revenue Increased 38% Year-over-Year

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic we have remained singularly focused on our purpose-driven mission to keep people safe and businesses running during critical events,” said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge. “With more than 5,200 customers, our technology has demonstrated the crucial difference it can make for our customers spanning the corporate, government, and healthcare markets around the world on a daily basis over the past few months. I am proud of our team’s ability to quickly respond and serve the needs of new and existing customers during this dynamic environment. With that backdrop, our financial performance in the first quarter exceeded our guidance ranges. Our momentum, combined with the impact of acquisitions in the first quarter, leaves us well-positioned to deliver a strong performance in 2020 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $58.9 million, an increase of 38% compared to $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(21.7) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(13.3) million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $(7.2) million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.9) million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • GAAP net loss was $(25.4) million, compared to $(14.1) million for the first quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.74), based on 34.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.44) for the first quarter of 2019, based on 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(5.5) million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(3.5) million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.16), based on 34.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.11) for the first quarter of 2019, based on 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and accretion of interest on convertible senior notes.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(4.8) million, compared to a loss of $(1.9) million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income and interest expense, income tax expense and benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, and stock-based compensation expense.
  • Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $0.8 million compared to an inflow of $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow was an outflow of $(1.7) million compared to an inflow of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Free cash flow is cash flow from operations, less cash used for capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software development costs.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended the first quarter with 5,218 global enterprise customers, up from 4,532 at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
  • Unveiled new CEM capabilities across the Internet of Things (IoT) for corporate, government and healthcare organizations, leveraging intellectual property from the technology acquisitions of Connexient, Inc. and CNL Software Limited.
  • Acquired One2Many Group B.V., the leading global provider of cell broadcast solutions for safety applications, in order to provide a mobile-optimized, full-lifecycle solution for meeting and exceeding EU regulatory and other global initiatives for countrywide population alerting. With the new technology, Everbridge now offers the largest and only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies.
  • Launched COVID-19 Shield, a new set of Coronavirus Protection Solutions designed to protect the safety of employees and customers, maintain business operations, safeguard supply chains, and reduce costs and liabilities stemming from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
  • Announced that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts selected Everbridge as its new mass notification provider for its statewide COMMalert program. The state contract also provides a purchasing vehicle for local municipalities and state universities to purchase their own critical event management solutions.
  • Announced that its market leading Public Warning solution now reaches subscribers across all three mobile networks in Norway using location-based mobile messaging. The implementation of Everbridge’s Public Warning solution with the third of Norway’s three mobile networks was completed in just nine days, and has been instrumental to countrywide communications during COVID-19.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Everbridge is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020 as indicated below.

 

Second Quarter 2020

 

 

Full Year 2020

 

Revenue

$

62.9

 

to

$

63.3

 

 

$

261.5

 

to

$

263.5

 

GAAP net loss

$

(28.0

)

 

$

(27.6

)

 

$

(94.6

)

 

$

(93.6

)

GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(0.80

)

 

$

(2.76

)

 

$

(2.73

)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(7.4

)

 

$

(7.0

)

 

$

(6.6

)

 

$

(5.6

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

34.3

 

 

 

34.3

 

 

 

34.3

 

 

 

34.3

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4.2

)

 

$

(3.8

)

 

$

6.0

 

 

$

7.0

 

(All figures in millions, except per share data)

Conference Call Information

What:

 

Everbridge First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

 

(866) 439-5043, domestic

 

 

(409) 220-9843, international

Replay:

 

(855) 859-2056, passcode 1177818, domestic

 

 

(404) 537-3406, passcode 1177818, international

Webcast (live & replay):

 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4tnx3gw

About Everbridge, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The Company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The Company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™, Risk Intelligence and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global automakers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm, and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the Company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Everbridge’s financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding past financial performance and future prospects, and permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and our expected financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year 2020. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we have acquired or may acquire in the future; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and those of our customers and suppliers; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

498,387

 

 

$

531,575

 

Restricted cash

 

4,756

 

 

 

4,737

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

70,760

 

 

 

68,642

 

Prepaid expenses

 

9,949

 

 

 

6,675

 

Deferred costs and other current assets

 

18,468

 

 

 

13,501

 

Total current assets

 

602,320

 

 

 

625,130

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,107

 

 

 

6,284

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

14,394

 

 

 

14,287

 

Goodwill

 

141,727

 

 

 

91,421

 

Intangible assets, net

 

83,869

 

 

 

67,100

 

Restricted cash

 

3,353

 

 

 

3,350

 

Prepaid expenses

 

2,707

 

 

 

2,009

 

Deferred costs and other assets

 

31,602

 

 

 

27,715

 

Total assets

$

887,079

 

 

$

837,296

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,971

 

 

$

7,808

 

Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities

 

26,884

 

 

 

22,248

 

Accrued expenses

 

7,648

 

 

 

4,496

 

Deferred revenue

 

141,858

 

 

 

129,995

 

Contingent consideration

 

2,530

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

6,667

 

 

 

4,819

 

Total current liabilities

 

192,558

 

 

 

169,366

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

3,673

 

 

 

3,471

 

Convertible senior notes

 

435,718

 

 

 

430,282

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

5,472

 

 

 

2,002

 

Other long term liabilities

 

16,150

 

 

 

11,863

 

Total liabilities

 

653,571

 

 

 

616,984

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

34

 

 

 

34

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

471,046

 

 

 

425,945

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(225,305

)

 

 

(199,920

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(12,267

)

 

 

(5,747

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

233,508

 

 

 

220,312

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

887,079

 

 

$

837,296

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

$

58,900

 

 

$

42,819

 

Cost of revenue

 

20,889

 

 

 

13,981

 

Gross profit

 

38,011

 

 

 

28,838

 

 

 

64.53

%

 

 

67.35

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

29,588

 

 

 

20,071

 

Research and development

 

14,172

 

 

 

11,485

 

General and administrative

 

15,911

 

 

 

10,558

 

Total operating expenses

 

59,671

 

 

 

42,114

 

Operating loss

 

(21,660

)

 

 

(13,276

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and investment income

 

1,573

 

 

 

1,177

 

Interest expense

 

(5,922

)

 

 

(1,635

)

Other expense, net

 

(77

)

 

 

(106

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

(4,426

)

 

 

(564

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(26,086

)

 

 

(13,840

)

Income taxes, net

 

701

 

 

 

(294

)

Net loss

$

(25,385

)

 

$

(14,134

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.44

)

Diluted

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.44

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

34,075,071

 

 

 

32,271,067

 

Diluted

 

34,075,071

 

 

 

32,271,067

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of taxes

 

(6,520

)

 

 

22

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(31,905

)

 

$

(14,112

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense included in the above:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cost of revenue

$

608

 

 

$

435

 

Sales and marketing

 

3,608

 

 

 

2,368

 

Research and development

 

1,874

 

 

 

1,410

 

General and administrative

 

4,220

 

 

 

3,572

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

10,310

 

 

$

7,785

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(25,385

)

 

$

(14,134

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,656

 

 

 

3,705

 

Amortization of deferred costs

 

2,922

 

 

 

1,598

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,246

)

 

 

41

 

Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes

 

5,436

 

 

 

1,201

 

Provision for credit losses and sales reserve

 

925

 

 

 

148

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,310

 

 

 

7,785

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

 

 

(189

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

445

 

 

 

5,543

 

Prepaid expenses

 

(3,057

)

 

 

(4,233

)

Deferred costs

 

(4,720

)

 

 

(2,227

)

Other assets

 

(4,069

)

 

 

2,153

 

Accounts payable

 

(1,072

)

 

 

4,112

 

Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities

 

3,221

 

 

 

1,205

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,732

 

 

 

(1,065

)

Deferred revenue

 

5,118

 

 

 

2,767

 

Other liabilities

 

3,585

 

 

 

277

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

801

 

 

 

8,687

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(524

)

 

 

(2,773

)

Payment for acquisition of business, net of acquired cash

 

(34,941

)

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

(1,975

)

Maturities of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

24,750

 

Additions to capitalized software development costs

 

(2,004

)

 

 

(2,018

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(37,469

)

 

 

17,984

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from public offering, net of costs

 

 

 

 

139,115

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

1,710

 

 

 

1,283

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

2,989

 

 

 

8,746

 

Other

 

(531

)

 

 

(506

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

4,168

 

 

 

148,638

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(666

)

 

 

(28

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(33,166

)

 

 

175,281

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

 

539,662

 

 

 

60,068

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

506,496

 

 

$

235,349

 

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cost of revenue

$

20,889

 

 

$

13,981

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(739

)

 

 

(333

)

Stock-based compensation

 

(608

)

 

 

(435

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

19,542

 

 

$

13,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

38,011

 

 

$

28,838

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

739

 

 

 

333

 

Stock-based compensation

 

608

 

 

 

435

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

39,358

 

 

$

29,606

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

66.82

%

 

 

69.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

29,588

 

 

$

20,071

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(3,608

)

 

 

(2,368

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

25,980

 

 

$

17,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

14,172

 

 

$

11,485

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(1,874

)

 

 

(1,410

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

12,298

 

 

$

10,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

15,911

 

 

$

10,558

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(3,407

)

 

 

(1,297

)

Stock-based compensation

 

(4,220

)

 

 

(3,572

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

8,284

 

 

$

5,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

59,671

 

 

$

42,114

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(3,407

)

 

 

(1,297

)

Stock-based compensation

 

(9,702

)

 

 

(7,350

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

46,562

 

 

$

33,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(21,660

)

 

$

(13,276

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

4,146

 

 

 

1,630

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,310

 

 

 

7,785

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(7,204

)

 

$

(3,861

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(25,385

)

 

$

(14,134

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

4,146

 

 

 

1,630

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,310

 

 

 

7,785

 

Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes

 

5,436

 

 

 

1,201

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(5,493

)

 

$

(3,518

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

34,075,071

 

 

 

32,271,067

 

Diluted

 

34,075,071

 

 

 

32,271,067

 

 

(Continued) Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

(in thousands)

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net loss

$

(25,385

)

 

$

(14,134

)

Interest and investment (income) expense, net

 

4,349

 

 

 

458

 

Income taxes, net

 

(701

)

 

 

294

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,656

 

 

 

3,705

 

EBITDA

 

(15,081

)

 

 

(9,677

)

Stock-based compensation

 

10,310

 

 

 

7,785

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,771

)

 

$

(1,892

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

801

 

 

$

8,687

 

Capital expenditures

 

(524

)

 

 

(2,773

)

Additions to capitalized software development costs

 

(2,004

)

 

 

(2,018

)

Free cash flow

$

(1,727

)

 

$

3,896

 

Business outlook:

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

(in millions, except share and per share data)

Low End

 

 

High End

 

 

Low End

 

 

High End

 

Net loss

$

(28.0

)

 

$

(27.6

)

 

$

(94.6

)

 

$

(93.6

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

4.7

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

18.3

 

 

 

18.3

 

Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes

 

4.5

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

19.9

 

 

 

19.9

 

Stock-based compensation

 

11.4

 

 

 

11.4

 

 

 

49.8

 

 

 

49.8

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(7.4

)

 

$

(7.0

)

 

$

(6.6

)

 

$

(5.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

34,300,000

 

 

 

34,300,000

 

 

 

34,300,000

 

 

 

34,300,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(0.80

)

 

$

(2.76

)

 

$

(2.73

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(28.0

)

 

$

(27.6

)

 

$

(94.6

)

 

$

(93.6

)

Interest (income) expense, net

 

5.0

 

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

20.2

 

 

 

20.2

 

Income taxes, net

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7.2

 

 

 

7.2

 

 

 

29.2

 

 

 

29.2

 

EBITDA

 

(15.6

)

 

 

(15.2

)

 

 

(43.8

)

 

 

(42.8

)

Stock-based compensation

 

11.4

 

 

 

11.4

 

 

 

49.8

 

 

 

49.8

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4.2

)

 

$

(3.8

)

 

$

6.0

 

 

$

7.0

 

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jeff Young

Everbridge

jeff.young@everbridge.com
781-859-4116

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian

ICR

ir@everbridge.com
818-230-9712

