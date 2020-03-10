Esri Recognizes Partners for Exceptional Achievement

Awards Granted for Innovative Use of GIS Software during Esri Partner Conference

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, honored select partners for their outstanding application of GIS software. They were recognized at Sunday morning’s Plenary Session during the annual Esri Partner Conference in Palm Springs, California. The award winners are companies from the global Esri Partner Network that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve the most complex business problems by using Esri’s geospatial analytics tools.

The awards, and the Esri partners being distinguished, include the following:

Analytics to Insights Award—Bringing Esri analytics and insights to customers

Seequent delivers powerful geoscience analysis, modeling, and collaborative technologies that enable decision-making on complex problems, manage risk, and uncover valuable insights from data.

IDS provides evidence-based decision-making solutions and services for transportation agencies, municipalities, and water utilities to address complex challenges and ensure reliability and sustainability.

Creative Content Award—Delivering creative content for ArcGIS

DTN empowers customers with actionable insights on data that can reduce risk, enables smarter business decisions, and drives better results across a range of industries, such as agriculture, energy, weather, and finance globally.

SafeGraph deploys complete and point-of-interest (POI) data, georeferences, business listings, and store visitor insights data that empower firms with better geolocation, retail location, and marketing capabilities.

Fostering Engagement Award—Compelling use of Esri technology to drive systems of engagement

Clevest helps utilities deliver safe and reliable services through innovative field solutions that optimize and automate field operations and activities, increase reliability, and reduce response time.

ETI Software Solutions equips telecom providers with the solution and services to manage complex systems more efficiently, reduce operating costs, and ensure optimal quality of service.

High Potential Award—Achieving financial success

Codex Remote provides location intelligence and data enhancements to achieve the best results in the sustainable development of the public and private sectors.

Innovative Solution Award—Leveraging Esri technology in unique and innovative ways

Earthcube combines state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in both computer vision and machine learning, to automate geospatial analysis and provide access to more precise information faster.

UDC provides custom full life cycle project and program support for gas and electric utilities, ensuring that each step in the project life cycle meets current needs and provides support for future business.

Marketplace Provider Award—Notable presence on ArcGIS Marketplace

Dstillery empowers agencies to maximize their brands and the value of customer data, using customer AI models to transform the way agencies connect with their audiences.

Geograph delivers insight into predicting, fully understanding, and resolving challenges for managing fiber, copper, and coaxial networks through the company’s team of communications experts.

Platform Adoption Award—Bringing new or existing customers to the ArcGIS platform

arx iT focuses its expertise on GIS and geolocation systems, to deliver expertise in spatial data engineering, customer solutions, training, and consulting for the ArcGIS platform.

FUJITSU offers implementation services for enterprise GIS and a vast range of solutions and supports customers in more than 100 countries through its team of approximately 132,000 employees worldwide.

HDR specializes in engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction services with a strong foundation for progress through multidisciplinary teams of scientists, economists, builders, analysts, and artists in 200 locations around the world.

Storytelling Award—Telling stories that resonate using ArcGIS StoryMaps

Blue Raster enables customers to tell their unique stories through interactive mapping technology for both mobile and web platforms, including leading global organizations; government, conservation, health, and global affairs agencies; and educational institutions.

Royal HaskoningDHV offers its international engineering and project management consultancy skills in over 140 countries to deliver services in the fields of aviation, buildings, energy, industry, infrastructure, maritime, mining, transport, urban and rural development, and water.

System Implementation Award—Ensuring customer success through a comprehensive suite of services

GeoMarvel empowers its team of industry experts to meet the needs of organizations through system implementation, data analysis, native mobile and interactive web apps, data collection services, and cloud computing.

Web GIS Transformation Award—Bringing customers or technology to ArcGIS Online

Larson Design Group provides architecture, engineering, and consulting services focused on sustainability and delivering services to solutions in a wide range of industries, including GIS implementation services, online and on-premises.

Pro-West focuses on helping federal, state, and local government and private sector customers succeed with location technology through solutions, apps, and services including ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Hub implementation.

The Esri Partner Conference was held March 7–9 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The conference is an annual gathering where members of the Esri partner community collaborate and network, hear about Esri’s vision and new opportunities, build business relationships, learn from Esri experts, and discover the latest technology and solutions in the GIS field.

To learn more about the Esri Partner Network, visit go.esri.com/EsriPartnerNetwork.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

