Energous Partner NewSound Receives FCC Approval for WattUp®-enabled Hearing Aid

NewSound’s Primo W integrated with Energous’ award-winning wireless charging 2.0 technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewSound–Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced that NewSound, a hearing instruments company and Energous partner, has received FCC approval for its WattUp-enabled Primo W next-generation hearing aid.





The NewSound Primo W hearing aid is powered by Energous’ radio frequency-based wireless charging technology, which supports charging of a large variety of devices, including very small, rounded devices such as behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing aids. WattUp enables both contact-based and over-the-air wireless charging for small electronic devices, ensures interoperability and scalability while also solving for strict orientation and foreign object detection issues.

“The Primo W hearing aid represents a new level of technical advancement offering full Bluetooth control in conjunction with Dialog BLE and further validates the continued progress of the Energous wireless charging 2.0 technology, which offers substantial improvements over 1st generation, coil-based charging technologies in terms of freedom of movement, communications and control,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “We anticipate the announcement of additional WattUp-enabled products in both the hearable and sensor markets, further demonstrating RF-based wireless power transfer is gaining meaningful traction.”

The NewSound Primo W hearing aid supports a variety of advanced features, including:

Hassle-free battery recharging via WattUp from Energous Corporation

Flexible drop-to-charge design maximizing ease of use

Full BLE compatibility and control

Excellent lithium battery support with approximately 3.5 hours of charging time and up to 20 hours of working time

SOUNDWEAR™ App control for charging status, battery monitoring, self-hearing check, program management, remote-fit and more

8-channel DSP hearing capabilities

All-in-one case for easy storage, recharging, UV sanitizing and dehumidifying

“Securing FCC approval for our Primo W hearing aid solution is a major milestone along our journey to providing our customers with best-in-class hearing products that amplify their hearing experience,” said Boyang Li, CTO of NewSound. “The Primo W powered by Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology enhances the experience for users and it represents the next generation of hearing aids.”

To learn more about NewSound and the Primo W hearing aid, please visit usnewsound.com. For more on Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 227 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

