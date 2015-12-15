Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking Sensor Has Completed Trials

American Equus EQx VitalsSensor on track for early 2021 availability

SAN JOSE, Calif. & GILBERT, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and American Equus, a leading equine products company, announced that the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor, the first wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor, has successfully completed trials and is on track for availability in Q1 2021. Built with WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology and designed for the professional horseracing market, the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor monitors and tracks the animal’s vital statistics such as temperature, heart rate and leg position.





“We’re thrilled our health monitoring wearable sensor has successfully completed trials and is on track for customer availability in early 2021,” said David Shano, president at American Equus. “Energous, 28Gorilla and Imagine Manufacturing have developed a highly durable, waterproof wireless charging tracker ideally suited for the high demands of the horseracing industry.”

The sensor was developed by industrial design firm 28Gorilla and built by Imagine Manufacturing for American Equus. Following the announcement of Energous’ partnership with 28Gorilla in May, the sensor has undergone and completed trials, and will soon be commercially available through American Equus. The waterproof sensor is attached to the outside of a horse’s lower tendon via an ankle wrap or boot and monitors the temperature of the tendon/skin surface through an infrared sensor. All four legs are monitored, and data is transmitted through a Bluetooth connection to the rider or monitoring station. If any single temperature deviates from the mean of the device’s four sensors past a predetermined point, an alarm is sent to the user indicating a tendon may be injured or of concern.

The American Equus EQx VitalsSensor features WattUp wireless charging technology, enabling a form factor that foregoes a charging port, reducing the likelihood of failure due to a dirty or wet contact resulting from unpredictable horse track conditions.

“The successful trials are a huge step toward bringing the first-ever wirelessly charged equine health tracking sensor to market. The coming availability of the American Equus EQx VitalsSensor provides American Equus with an innovative device for tracking a horse’s health with superior convenience, durability and flexibility,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “The wireless sensor market is projected to expand significantly in the next five years; we expect to see additional sensors for a variety of specialized applications emerge, including medical and IoT, developed with WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology.”

Energous’ WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology, which enables both contact and distance charging, provides a number of possible benefits for wireless charging, including the ability to be designed into devices with non-flat surfaces. It also eliminates cords, as well as inputs/outputs on a device, enabling products to be waterproof and able to withstand harsh outdoor environments. These capabilities have broad applicability to a variety of device manufacturers in the wireless sensor market, which is projected to grow from $5B in 2019 to $14.6B by 2025. Such devices inherently require greater design flexibility due to their size, performance requirements, and environments in which they operate.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

To learn more about American Equus and their competitive line of equestrian equipment visit www.americanequus.com.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 230 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

About American Equus

Based in Gilbert, Arizona, American Equus produces stirrups and spurs out of lightweight and durable aluminum alloy. Completely customizable, with hand-polished finishes, American Equus products are the perfect mixture of equestrian tradition and 21st century production technology, design and function. The company designs and manufactures equipment suitable for all equestrian disciplines including hunter/jumpers, dressage, polo, western and racing. American Equus is also currently the only company to produce stirrups and spurs completely in the United States.

