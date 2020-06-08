Elliptic Labs Joins Arm AI Partner Program

Joining the program accelerates the design and development of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM technology on Arm platforms

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and leader in virtual smart sensors, today announced it has joined the AI Partner Program from Arm, the global semiconductor IP provider. Elliptic Labs is on a mission to save lives, reduce energy, and enhance cybersecurity, while delivering innovative HMI capabilities for the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive industries. The AI Virtual Smart Sensors platform creates virtual sensors to detect breathing, heartbeat, proximity, presence, and touchless gestures running on the edge using Arm®-based processors. By joining the Arm AI Partner Program, Elliptic Labs will participate in co-marketing efforts with Arm to accelerate the adoption of Elliptic Labs’ capabilities inside Arm’s ecosystem.

Elliptic Labs and Arm share a vision to bring differentiated, scalable, and highly optimized AI software solutions to multiple markets — from cars to smartphones and laptops to IoT edge devices. The companies will closely collaborate as Elliptic Labs launches compelling alternatives to expensive, single-use hardware sensors. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform enables OEMs to offer critical experiences without requiring additional hardware sensors. Elliptic Labs creates them by using patented algorithms, proprietary Machine Learning (ML) tools, ultrasound, and sensor fusion.

“Our work with Arm accelerates scaling our AI Virtual Smart Sensors to customers and partners. We bring a level of contextual awareness that’s critical for the IoT market, without new hardware sensors. Our AI Virtual Smart Sensors can reduce energy consumption on IoT devices by 20-50%, while adding HMI capabilities,” said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic CEO.

