Diodes Incorporated to Participate at the Benchmark Technology Conference on November 12

10 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced management will participate at the Benchmark Company Technology One-on-One Conference on November 12, 2020, which will be held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a conference call with the Company should contact their Benchmark representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Laura Mehrl

Director, Investor Relations

P: 972-987-3959

E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

