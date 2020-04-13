Diodes Incorporated to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 18, 2020

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. (Central Time). Due to the increasing public health impact of the Coronavirus outbreak and out of an abundance of caution to support the health and well-being of Diodes’ employees, stockholders and the community at large, the Meeting will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast. Stockholders will have the ability to join the webcasted meeting and ask questions through the event platform. Access to the live webcast will be made available on Diodes’ Events Calendar website page

In accordance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rule, on April 8, 2020, Diodes made available the “ Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” to its stockholders based on a record date of March 19, 2020 and furnished proxy materials via the Internet. Diodes will provide a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder upon request. Stockholders may obtain printed copies of Diodes’ proxy materials free of charge by following the instructions provided on its website at http://investor.diodes.com under “Proxy Materials & Annual Reports”. Participating shareholders are encouraged to follow the instructions provided on their proxy card as well as subsequent instructions that will be delivered via email.

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 25 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

