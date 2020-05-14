 Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier – First 800G Network in Europe

Leading European operator takes important innovation step with Ciena to overcome the challenges of network scale, cost and efficiency

BONN, Germany & HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale unit of Deutsche Telekom, recently turned up the first European 800G network connecting its data centers in Vienna, Austria. The technology, provided in cooperation with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), will satisfy customers’ demands for higher speeds and efficiency, which are especially important for applications such as IoT, cloud computing and video.

Key Facts:

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier welcomes Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) to satisfy surging traffic requirements across its pan-European network.

800Gb/s transmission was successfully implemented between data centers in Austria and validated for stability and error rates in a live environment.

The technology innovation, which is based on higher spectrum efficiency, will allow Deutsche Telekom to transport eight 100G of data traffic in less than 100Ghz of spectrum and is optimized for high-capacity 100GE and 400GE customer interface connectivity. It is the industry’s first solution that can transport 2x400GE across a single 800G wavelength.

This next technology step supports the extension of the highly efficient Deutsche Telekom network by further reducing shelf demand and power consumption for deployments in Public Telehouse Exchange points.

Executive Comments:

“We pride ourselves on always being a step ahead and this move will push us over the threshold. It will help us achieve a significant industry milestone by delivering the first 800G network in Europe. With it, we will increase network capacity and efficiency, and create a more adaptive network that can meet our customer’s needs now and into the future,” said Rolf Nafziger, Senior Vice President, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

“The telecoms sector in EMEA is among the most competitive in the world, so it is essential that telcos continually offer newer, faster and more reliable services to stand out from their competitors. We have many shared values with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and have enjoyed working with them to deploy innovations across their pan-European network, and we are especially proud to work with them on this first 800G deployment for Europe,” stated Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena

About Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom. We offer a comprehensive portfolio for all the needs of a rapidly transforming telco industry. One that is continually updated to provide fast, innovative solutions for future technologies and challenges. As one of the world’s leading carriers, we are able to satisfy the requirements of Deutsche Telekom Group’s international affiliates and more than 900 external customers worldwide.

With more than 20 years of experience in the international wholesale communication market, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier offers next-generation platforms, extensive networks, a global backbone, 360 degrees of security, tailor-made solutions, worldwide connectivity, and much more.

The cutting-edge offerings of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier include the following business segments:

Voice & Mobile Services: market leader for voice termination and innovative, profitable mobile enablement.

Internet & Content Services: one of the premier European internet and content players.

Access & Transport Services: securely connecting customer’s global sites with a major European multi-service provider.

Commercial Roaming Services: seamless international roaming with one of the largest networks in the world.

In-Flight & Connectivity Services: broadband connectivity on short, mid and long-haul flights around the globe.

For more information please visit: globalcarrier.telekom.com

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Press:



Jamie Moody



Ciena Corporation



+1 (410) 694-5761



pr@ciena.com

Deutsche Telekom AG



Corporate Communications



+49 228 181–49494



media@telekom.de

Investors:



Gregg Lampf



Ciena Corporation



+1 (410) 694-5700



ir@ciena.com