Dahua USA Rolls out New Multi-Sensor Camera for Optimal Wide-Angle Surveillance

Independently Focused Sensors Deliver Ultimate Flexibility and Security in a Single Housing

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#360surveillance—Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, announces a new edition to their North American product line: an indoor/outdoor, second-generation 4x5MP multi-sensor camera, ideal for flexible, wide-area surveillance.

Featuring four 1/2.7-in 5MP progressive-scan CMOS sensors, each with a 2.8 to 12mm motorized lens, the DH-IPC-PDBW82041N-B360 allows each unstitched sensor to be configured independently of the others. This enables flexible, multi-directional video surveillance that replaces multiple single-sensor cameras and is ideal for monitoring large areas. The camera offers FlexStream technology that displays simultaneous video from each sensor in a single channel.

With its incredible flexibility to simultaneously move each sensor module and its integrated IR illuminators at up to 98 feet (30 meters), around the camera’s internal track for 180-, 270-, or 360-degree fields of view, the Multi-flexTM can be configured to minimize blind spots for improved situational awareness.

Regardless of time of day, this camera is ideal for applications with challenging lighting conditions. The Multi-flexTM offers Enhanced Starlight Technology so images remain in color for a longer period of time at much lower light levels (0.005 lux). The camera combines a true day/night mechanical IR cut filter to produce high-quality images for environments with changing lighting conditions. For applications with bright or oversaturated lighting, true wide dynamic range delivers up to 120 dB at full resolution on all channels. Power can be supplied via a single Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) compliant network cable or with power from a 12 VDC, 1.65 A power supply.

The camera offers advanced streaming capabilities and is designed on an efficient H.265 encoding platform capable of delivering high quality video without straining the network. With Dahua’s Smart H.264+ / H.265+ optimized codec, end users realize greater savings on bandwidth and storage costs.

The Multi-flexTM is part of Dahua’s WizMind series of cameras that combine Dahua’s powerful Analytics+ with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. WizMind is a high-end AI series that delivers perimeter protection for ultimate performance.

“With its combination of independently focused sensors, advanced analytics and strong low-light performance, Dahua’s new multi-sensor camera delivers ultimate flexibility and security for monitoring wide areas,” says Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager for Dahua USA. “Additionally, the unique, future-proof platform of the Multi-flexTM provides organizations of all sizes the ability to deploy a security system that truly matches their video surveillance needs now, and also if requirements change in the future.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

