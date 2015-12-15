Cook County Partners with Mobilitie to Enhance Wireless Connectivity at Chicago Government Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the nation’s largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm, is installing a 5G wireless network at Cook County’s George W. Dunne Office Building. Located in the heart of Chicago’s central business district, the building serves County, City and State government entities and thousands of County residents seeking government services.

“Our innovative partnership with Mobilitie will enhance voice, data and streaming connectivity for employees and visitors to the Dunne County Office Building,” said Jessica Caffrey, Director of Real Estate Management with the Cook County Government. “Mobilitie has been a valuable partner during our efforts to modernize wireless technology in order to better serve the public.”

Mobilitie sets the standard in neutral-host networks for government venues. With a proven track record of deploying and managing complex and challenging wireless infrastructure projects across the country, Mobilitie’s experience proved essential for the partnership with Cook County.

“Mobilitie’s public-private partnership with Cook County will help the County address the rapidly-growing need for enhanced wireless coverage and capacity within large government buildings, especially in dense urban areas like Chicago,” said Matthew Tuchman, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “We are thrilled to work with Cook County, and are eager to continue innovating with federal, state, and local government partners focused on strengthening wireless connectivity.”

