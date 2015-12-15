CitiusTech’s FAST+ Solution Now Utilizes IBM Cloud Paks to Help Increase Healthcare Interoperability

FAST+ Solution Uses Containerized Software to Drive Digital Innovation in the Healthcare Enterprise

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CitiusTech, a leading healthcare technology services and solutions provider, announced today it has adopted IBM Cloud Paks to power its FAST+ solution to enhance healthcare interoperability. CitiusTech’s FAST+ solution is an end-to-end FHIR-based solution for healthcare organizations to meet various interoperability needs, including compliance to CMS’ Interoperability and Patient Access Rule. The solution provides healthcare organizations a robust platform for consent management, and a FHIR data repository to connect disparate systems, standardize information and enable real-time data access.

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with IBM,” said Manish Sharma, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at CitiusTech. “Our alignment to IBM’s open technology ecosystem affords greater scalability and flexibility to our customer’s long-term interoperability needs.”

Operating FAST+ on IBM Cloud Paks is designed to help healthcare organizations leverage a robust, cloud-native foundation and container-based architecture to scale FHIR transformation, which can increase deployment across the healthcare enterprise.

CitiusTech is part of IBM’s cloud Pak ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types — whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms — to help clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

“By tapping into the flexibility, security and portability of IBM Cloud Paks, CitiusTech can help clients in the highly-regulated healthcare industry modernize operations in any cloud environment,” said Evaristus Mainsah, GM of IBM’s Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. “Our collaboration with CitiusTech can help clients optimize disparate data sources and standardize reporting to further accelerate digital transformation.”

CitiusTech is leveraging IBM’s Cloud Engagement Fund, established as part of IBM’s $1 billion investment into its ecosystem, to access technical resources and cloud credits to support migration of client workloads to open hybrid cloud environments, including IBM Cloud. Using offerings from IBM Cloud, including the IBM Kubernetes Service (IKS), CitiusTech can gain more value from its data to help speed the development of new tools designed to improve efficiency for the industry.

CitiusTech has a strong digital innovation practice that focuses on helping clients undertake enterprise-wide transformation initiatives using IBM technology platforms including IBM Cloud Pak, IBM BigInsights, IBM Netezza, IBM Cognos Analytics and IBM Unified Data Models for Healthcare. FAST+ is included in a robust portfolio of solutions developed by CitiusTech on IBM technology.

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a major provider of healthcare technology services and solutions to healthcare technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, CitiusTech enables healthcare organizations to drive clinical value chain excellence – across integration & interoperability, data management (EDW, Big Data), performance management (BI / analytics), predictive analytics & data science and digital engagement (mobile, IoT). CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through specialized solutions, healthcare technology platforms, proficiencies and accelerators. With cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare organizations worldwide.

