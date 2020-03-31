Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Available Now on PlayStation®4

One of the Most Acclaimed Single Player Story Experiences Ever Returns Fully HD Remastered

Includes Free Special “Ghost” Themed Digital Bundle for Immediate Use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including Call of Duty: Warzone

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the most iconic, blockbuster video game story experiences in gaming entertainment history has returned. Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 Campaign Remastered, a complete enhancement of the critically-acclaimed single player experience, is available for purchase now, first on PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Network, with other platforms available for pre-purchase. The game includes the full campaign with stunning high-definition visuals – up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console; and uncapped framerate as well as ultrawide monitor support on PC.

Published by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.

In this famed experience, originally developed by Infinity Ward and now re-mastered by Beenox, players enlist as members of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives in a breathtaking series of missions to save the world from destruction. “Cliffhanger,” “Takedown, “No Russian,” and more all return in this intense story experience.

“Modern Warfare 2 campaign was incredible. We all remember the lasting impression the story left upon us. This campaign was very special and we thank Infinity Ward for creating such an amazing experience,” said Thomas Wilson, co-studio head, Beenox. “Restoring and remastering this campaign for a new generation of players was a labor of love for our team. We wanted to make sure that the feelings and power of the story was accurately represented with full high-definition visuals and the latest audio fidelity.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now on PlayStation network. Players who purchase will also receive, free with purchase, Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including the UDT Ghost Operator skin inspired by the ‘The Only Easy Day…Was Yesterday’ campaign level that featured an action-packed hostage rescue attempt from an oil rig in in the arctic. Alongside the Ghost Operator skin, players will also receive two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, new finishing move, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem and two Battle Pass tier skips all for immediate access in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone*.

Players can pre-purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for other platforms and receive the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle with the UDT Ghost Operator skin instantly for play*.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). The title is rated M for Mature. For the most up to date information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, check out the Activision Games Blog at https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty.

*Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Call of Duty: Warzone required, sold/downloaded separately.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality and content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2009, 2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

For Information, Contact:

Robert Taylor

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Activision

424.272.2174

rtaylor@activision.com