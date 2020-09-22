Bosch Power Tools Unleashes Two Brighter, Tougher Self-Leveling Lasers, Featuring Brighter Output, Rugged Versatility and Extended Runtime

Redesigned with users in mind, the lasers allow for unprecedented visibility, versatility and value on any jobsite

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, the world market leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced the addition of two new lasers to its lineup: the Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser and the Bosch GCL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Combination Laser with Plumb Points. The new tools use green-beam technology to emit vibrant green lines and points that are 4X brighter and more visible to the human eye than standard red beams—even in direct sunlight. Designed for Bosch Power Tools North America at their Mount Prospect headquarters, the lasers are now available at The Home Depot and Bosch industrial channels.





Featuring the innovative Bosch-exclusive VisiMax™ technology, which monitors tool temperature and power consumption to deliver the brightest line for the job, the lasers automatically optimize the line visibility and brightness to help prevent the tool from overheating while maximizing the battery life and extending runtime on the jobsite. Like all Bosch tools, the GLL100-40G and GCL100-40G are engineered to be jobsite tough. Deeply recessed laser glass windows and an IP64 rating help ensure the tools are protected from rainy and dusty jobsite conditions. Furthermore, they are equipped with a full overmold rubber housing that works like a roll cage to protect every major impact point.

“After months of market research and hands-on input from trade professionals, the new Bosch cross-line lasers are brighter, smarter and tougher than leading competitors,” said Brandon Eble, Group Product Manager at Robert Bosch Tool Corporation NA. “Next-level durability and green-line visibility coupled with technology that gives several more hours of on-the-job-battery life make these lasers a must-have tool for any worksite.”

The GLL100-40G includes a rugged new mounting bracket with extra strong magnets for rapid setup, while the GCL100-40G provides for additional applications with upward and downward plumb points and the tough RM10 Rotating Mount with a rotation nob for making fine adjustments on the fly.

The bright green lines can be projected vertically, horizontally or in a cross-line mode for pinpoint accuracy. The Smart Pendulum System allows the tools to self-level and indicate an out-of-level condition; and with the press of a button, users are able to control the laser output so lines can be seen separately or together. This enables a wide array of alignment and leveling applications, making them perfect for carpentry, cabinetry, concrete, electrical, drywall, framing, roofing, plumbing, HVAC and more.

The lasers are available now at The Home Depot and Bosch industrial channels. For additional information, please visit:

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

Contacts

Matthew Bryant



Media Relations, Tech Image



Matthew.Bryant@techimage.com

312-673-6046