Black & Veatch’s Pishal Takes Leadership Role with 2021 CTIA Smart Transportation Working Group

Telecom professional chosen for expertise in smart cities adoption, intelligent deployments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch announces today that Paul Pishal, business development director with the company’s Connected Communities group within its telecommunications business, has been selected as co-chair to lead the 2021 CTIA Smart Transportation Working Group.

New advances in smart transportation are driving cities and communities to embrace higher levels of sustainability, technology and innovation. Based in Washington, D.C., CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies active in the mobile ecosystem. The organization is working to advance smart cities adoption and investment through its Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Groups.

As co-chair of the CTIA Smart Transportation Working Group, Pishal will work with Albert Shen, Smart Communities Executive with Verizon Wireless to share responsibility for establishing, overseeing and accomplishing the group’s yearly objectives.

“We congratulate Paul Pishal from Black & Veatch on his election as co-chair for CTIA’s Smart Transportation Working Group,” said Michelle James, CTIA VP for Strategic Programs. “CTIA Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Groups convene experts from the wireless industry with the common goal of increasing smart cities adoption, including for intelligent transportation deployments. We are happy to have Paul’s expertise lead us into a successful 2021.”

With more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Pishal is responsible for business development, strategic partnerships and client engagement within the expanding markets of fiber and wireless networks for municipal and private broadband. His focus includes public-private partnerships (P3s). His experience managing business development, product marketing and corporate strategy for technology companies in the telecommunications, electronics and business consulting industries will benefit CTIA as they work to advance wireless technologies and smart transportation initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to join the 2021 CTIA Smart Transportation Working Group, particularly during this time of increased focus on transportation as a critical component of smarter, more sustainable cities and communities,” said Pishal. “I’m looking forward to joining this talented team of industry professionals who are focused on diligently enabling the market for advanced transportation solutions.”

Pishal is a frequent speaker at industry events, including IOT Tech Expo North America and IWCE Virtual, and is a contributor to industry publications, most recently the Meeting of the Minds’ article, Communications Networks are Key to Bridging the Digital Divide.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world’s most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

