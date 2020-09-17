Better Posture, Better Gaming: SCUF Gaming Releases EXO SCUF

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthier gamers are better gamers. SCUF Gaming, creator of high-performance gaming controllers, launches the EXO SCUF, an ergonomic support cushion that promotes better posture. The EXO SCUF is designed to help users – from gamers to work-from-home professionals – improve their posture and enhance comfort while gaming or using portable devices.





The EXO SCUF promotes safer gaming habits, combating poor posture and slouching, which can cause discomfort over time and create tension in hands, wrists, shoulders, and back. The support cushion naturally encourages a relaxed seating position that reduces these problematic habits and promotes safer posture – supporting the elbows and improving the ergonomic positioning of the spine to keep your neck and joints in a more comfortable position.

“Since our beginning, our mission has been to develop more ergonomic products that not only improve a players’ performance, but also their health and safety,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming. “By encouraging an improved gaming posture, the EXO SCUF helps to reduce tension and stress in the neck, shoulders, and back, while supporting the wrists and elbows to enable unrestricted blood flow to the hands and arms so you can focus on your game.”

Numerous scholarly articles have focused on the connection between gaming and its effects on posture. Long gaming sessions typically involve sitting upright in a chair without support. Because screens are often at, or lower than eye-level, gamers can slouch over time, commonly known as ‘gamer lean’. The EXO SCUF sits on top of a gamers’ legs, raising the height at which they rest their hands, straightening the spine during play.

The EXO SCUF has a wide range of use cases, from combating ‘gamer lean’ to providing a healthier environment for users of tablets, laptops, other personal devices and even books. It is constructed from high-quality microfiber, strengthened with canvas sides and tactical webbing. Its u-shaped design fits naturally on a users’ lap and provides a broad surface to rest their hands and arms, while an inflatable bladder allows them to adjust the level of support they require, making it easy to conveniently deflate and transport.

“The origin of SCUF was centered around increased hand use and improved ergonomics. Enhancing gamers’ health and performance is what drives us,” continued Ironmonger. “The EXO SCUF is the natural next step. It even goes beyond the hands and gaming. I’m quite tall and often slouch while reading or gaming so I use my EXO SCUF daily to reduce discomfort and help improve my posture.”

Development of the EXO SCUF was made possible through the acquisition of GlomTom LLC in 2016. Duncan met with GlomTom founder, Clif Chambliss who had a vision to create a support that gave gamers a better way to hold devices and controllers while gaming. The GlomTom aligned with SCUF’s vision to improve posture, comfort and overall ergonomics for gamers. Over the last few years, together with Clif, SCUF leveraged its experience and innovation to build upon the original design, making a more convenient, portable and universal solution at a more affordable price.

The EXO SCUF is now available online at www.scufgaming.com or in select retailers for $39.99, £39.99 and 44.99€.

About SCUF Gaming

SCUF Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 121 granted patents and designs, and another 50 pending patent applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements. In December 2019, SCUF Gaming was acquired by CORSAIR, and remains a separate brand within CORSAIR.

For additional information about SCUF Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, or Snapchat.

