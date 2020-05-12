Berkshire Grey Appoints Sri Solur Senior Vice President and General Manager

Solur’s business experience and technical leadership will be instrumental in driving customer adoption of the company’s intelligent robotic solutions.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Grey (www.berkshiregrey.com), a developer of AI and robotic solutions announced today that it has named Sri Solur as the SVP and GM of a new Business Unit. In this role, Sri will lead the strategy, product development, systems integration, and sales. He will directly report to the President and COO of Berkshire Grey, Steve Johnson.

Sri is a serial entrepreneur, technologist, and a business leader with extensive experience in Robotics, AI, and IOT. He has a track record of incubating, building, growing, and managing new ventures and portfolios of business in a worldwide capacity. Sri’s significant international experience comes from having lived and worked in Asia, Europe, and the US. He has deep understanding of growth hacking having scaled businesses to deliver products and services to Fortune 50 companies in a B2B capacity and to millions of customers in B2C consumer products companies.

Before joining Berkshire Grey, Sri was the EVP/GM of Shark Robotics and Chief Product Officer at SharkNinja. Prior to that he was the SVP of Product and Engineering at Comcast for their Internet and IOT businesses leading security and automation. Before Comcast, he held various leadership roles in HP building and scaling multiple businesses from the ground up including their Mobile Printing and wearables business. Sri has a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Computer Engineering from NIT in India and an MBA from Boston University. In 2017, Inc Magazine recognized him as one of the Top 20 IOT influencers.

“The applications for intelligent robotics within supply chain are limitless,” said Sri. “As a company at the forefront of this transformative technology, Berkshire Gray’s AI and robotic solutions are well-positioned to help customers solve their supply chain problems in a meaningful way. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build and deliver solutions that help a global customer base better engage and win the hearts and loyalty of their customers.”

Berkshire Grey customers are using intelligent robotic solutions to automate fulfillment tasks never before performed by machines and are doing so at scale. Berkshire Grey solutions enable the robotic picking, packing, and sorting of individual items, inner packs, cases, parcels, and orders at the speed and accuracy needed for modern omni-channel fulfillment and logistics operations. By inventing and integrating multiple technologies in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, sensing, gripping, and robotics, Berkshire Grey’s solutions efficiently process the broadest assortment of products, packages, and parcels. All while continuously improving speed and quality through autonomous learning. Berkshire Grey’s customers have optimized picking labor costs, have overcome worker shortage constraints, and seen improvements in throughput ranging from 25% to 35%.

“Sri is an accomplished business veteran who has a strong track record of empowering teams to deliver the innovation that positively impacts our customers and partners,” said Steve Johnson President and COO of Berkshire Grey. “I’m confident Sri’s experience, talent, and network will help us execute our vision and grow our position as the leading AI and robotics partner of choice.”

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by combining AI and robotics to automate omni-channel fulfillment. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

