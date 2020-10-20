BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle Chomps Its Way Onto Stadia

Prove Your Mettle and Compete in The World’s Biggest Multiplayer PAC-MAN Experience. Playable Demo Available Today!

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle, arriving exclusively on Stadia. Square off against 63 other players and become the last PAC-MAN standing as everyone chomps and winds their way through the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle will launch on November 17, 2020 on the Stadia store with an MSRP of $19.99. A playable demo is available now until Tuesday, October 27, 2020 through Stadia’s new Click to Play link feature. Use the following link to start playing the demo instantly: https://stadia.com/link/Sr6txR3sBY23iPM16





Created to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle leverages Google’s cloud gaming platform to create the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed, enabling up to 64 players to play together. Spread across an interconnected grid of PAC-MAN mazes, each player will need to outwit and outlast their competition to be the last PAC-MAN standing in this unique take on the battle-royale genre, playable on PCs, laptops, tablets, phones, and TVs through Stadia. In addition to being larger than ever, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups that can change the tide of battle, fun cosmetic unlocks to customize PAC-MAN, and a Spectator Mode that allows viewers to become an influential part of the game.

“PAC-MAN has continually been a pop-culture mainstay since his inception in 1980; constantly reinventing himself to stay on top of current technology and trends within the gaming industry without losing focus of his retro arcade roots,” said Pearl Lai, Brand Manager for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle turns classic PAC-MAN gameplay into a fight for survival in a fun retro take on the current battle-royale craze using Google’s cutting-edge cloud gaming infrastructure.”

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is being developed by Heavy Iron Studios and launches on November 17, 2020 for Stadia with an MSRP of $19.99. The PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle product page can be viewed with the following link: https://stadia.google.com/game/pac-man-mega-tunnel-battle. For more information on PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle and other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

The PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle announcement trailer can be found at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/exhe6lsfooM

Additional PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle assets can be found at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room at: https://www.bneapressroom.com

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

