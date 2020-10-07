Assured Wireless Corporation Introduces the Industry’s First High-Power Connectivity Products for First Responders Exclusively on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

Company’s High-Power User Equipment (HPUE) is Optimized for Launch on FirstNet® in Early 2021.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#firstnet—Assured Wireless Corporation (AWC), a leading developer of wireless connectivity solutions for public and private mobile network operators, today announced a family of FirstNet Ready™ connectivity solutions for police departments, fire departments, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and other public safety organizations.

With patented technology, the AW12 family of wireless modems increases transmitted power up to six times higher than traditional LTE equipment. This approach significantly improves uplink data speeds at the edge of the network.

The AW12 modem and AW12 module greatly enhance access to the dedicated FirstNet network core and Band 14 spectrum. FirstNet is the nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders being built and deployed through a first of its kind public-private partnership between the federal government and AT&T. The AW12 products are purpose built to support the network’s First Priority® functionality, which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders.

The AW12 family of HPUE connectivity products represent key milestones for the industry:

The first purpose-built HPUE devices for first responders which deliver pervasive connectivity (connect where others cannot) to standard-power devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicle routers, drones, wearable cameras, emergency medical systems and a growing ecosystem of internet-of-things (IoT) devices and biometric monitoring equipment.

The first to deliver high-power connectivity capabilities which improve uplink speed in rural areas and enhance mission critical communications in elevators, parking garages, stairwells, subways and other challenging environments.

The first fully-certified HPUE Power Class 1 products that meet FCC, PTCRB, 3GPP requirements.

The AW12 High Power LTE Modem is a small, standalone device that interfaces with existing field routers to deliver HPUE connectivity on the AT&T network.

The AW12-HP High Power LTE Module is purpose built to be embedded into routers and IoT devices to enable high-power connectivity. By incorporating the module into their latest designs, OEMs serving public safety markets can build world-class products using industry standard interfaces.

“Thanks to our collaboration with AT&T, I believe we have built the world’s most powerful LTE devices to enhance public safety responsiveness,” said John Goocher, CEO of Assured Wireless Corporation. “The standards-based, HPUE devices uniquely deliver the capabilities of FirstNet to first responders and provide the ability to communicate no matter where their mission takes them.”

“HPUE has been a critical element on the first responder solutions roadmap as envisioned by the architects of FirstNet,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The introduction of these innovative new products from Assured Wireless Corporation will significantly enhance the reliability and performance of the communications tools that will help save lives and protect first responders.”

“As we worked hand-in-hand with public safety to plan for the FirstNet network, they stressed to us time and again that they needed a dedicated comprehensive device ecosystem to address their unique critical communication needs,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of the First Responder Network Authority. “Leveraging the unique license aspects of the dedicated FirstNet spectrum (Band14) to support higher power user devices for use on FirstNet, is another example of the FirstNet service meeting public safety’s communication needs. It is exciting to see their vision becoming reality.”

TJ Kennedy, Co-Founder of the Public Safety Network and former President of the FirstNet Authority said, “It is terrific to see Assured Wireless Corporation bring this enhanced capability to first responders, who can now leverage 3GPP standards based high power solutions to enable the mission critical needs of police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services personnel in rural, suburban and urban communities. This is a game-changer for public safety and enhances the capabilities available to our first responders.”

HPUE devices from Assured Wireless ensure reliable, mission-critical coverage in the most challenging environments including parking garages, urban canyons, and cell-edge coverage areas.

Availability and Pricing: These products are available for pre-order through CNM and GetWireless. Please contact Assured Wireless for volume pricing and ordering details.

About Assured Wireless Corporation

Assured Wireless Corporation was founded to deliver mission critical wireless communications solutions for the most demanding environments. We design technology, products and services that enable pervasive connectivity for public agencies, first responders and critical enterprises. Assured Wireless offers a family of patented, high-power user equipment (HPUE) solutions that provide significantly enhanced data speeds at the edge of the network. Our solutions extend the range and reach of user devices so that they perform in the most remote areas, and deep inside structures where other devices fail to connect. We believe that ultra-reliable wireless connectivity is the cornerstone for the mission-specific situational awareness apps and services next-generation public safety network architects demand. For more information, please visit www.assured-wireless.com and follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter.

