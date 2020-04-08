ASG Technologies’ Data Intelligence Solution Named Data Management Solution of the Year

Data Breakthrough Awards recognize today’s most outstanding data technology solutions, services and companies in the era of digital data

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today announced its Data Intelligence solution (ASG DI) has been named Data Management Solution of the Year in the Data Breakthrough Awards. The awards honor excellence and recognize the success of data companies, technologies and products, with over 1,500 nominations submitted from across the world.

Data is many organizations’ most valuable—and most regulated—asset. Despite this, many organizations still have a limited understanding of where their data comes from and if it can be trusted. This is a problem not only because of the tightening regulatory environment, but because organizations cannot use data to drive business forward if they don’t know whether that data can be trusted.

ASG DI helps solve this problem by capturing, governing and cataloging data across the enterprise so it can be found, used, trusted and shared. Serving the world’s largest enterprises, ASG DI enables organizations to build data intelligence to support offensive and defensive data management strategies. With the solution, organizational data can be used to drive important decisions and monetized to create new value—without sacrificing compliance.

This award is the latest recognition for ASG DI, which has been listed as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions in both 2018 and 2019 and included in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Metadata Management Solutions report. ASG was also recently named an Industry Leader in KMWorld’s 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2020, marking the 13th consecutive year ASG was included on the list.

“In this era of digital business, organizations must have the right tools in place to ensure they can trust their data, remain compliant and leverage the data to drive business forward,” said Kyle McNabb, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at ASG Technologies. “This recognition speaks to how critical ASG DI is in ensuring organizations can use their data to its fullest extent as they recognize its value as a strategic business asset.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards are issued by Data Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in conducting market research and recognition programs in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech and now the Data sector.

To learn more about ASG’s Data Intelligence solution, visit the product page.

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

