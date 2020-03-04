AppSmart Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

AppSmart welcomes channel veteran Renee Bergeron as the SVP and General Manager, bringing more than 25 years of channel and leadership experience to the team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppSmart®, the largest B2B recurring technology services marketplace, announced today a series of strategic hires and leadership changes. With this reorganization, AppSmart is well-positioned to help any organization make better, faster and more cost-effective technology decisions around voice, internet, SaaS, IaaS, security and IoT solutions.

Renee Bergeron, a seasoned channel leader, will be leading AppSmart as the Senior Vice President and General Manager. Her 25 years of general management and channel experience – most recently as SVP, Global Cloud at Ingram Micro – will help propel AppSmart’s next phase of growth. She will be responsible for AppSmart strategy, sales, marketing, service delivery, and business development.

“I am thrilled to join AppSmart. I have been impressed with AppSmart’s laser focus on making channel partners successful,” said Renee Bergeron. “Over the past 10 years, I have seen how the growth of the cloud is changing the channel. AppSmart represents a completely new proposition for partners to not only align themselves for the massive cloud opportunity, but also deliver a full digital services catalog (telecom, networking, energy and IoT) to their customers.”

Also joining the AppSmart executive team is Brian Leonard as Vice President of Marketing. Brian comes to AppSmart from RapidScale where he ran global cloud marketing strategy and helped drive RapidScale’s successful acquisition by Cox Business. Previously, Brian ran marketing at Intelisys. At AppSmart, Brian will be responsible for events, digital, demand generation, brand and product marketing.

Rounding out the AppSmart leadership team is:

Van Murray, formerly CEO of NeoCloud, is Vice President of Service Delivery and Commerce Operations. Van will be responsible for marketplace operations, sales engineering and customer success.

Vince Bradley, formerly CEO of WTG, is Vice President of Corporate Development & GM of Communications responsible for growth from strategic business opportunities and the telecom channel.

Tim Basa, who joined AppSmart via the Telegration acquisition, is Vice President of Sales and Operations. Tim will be responsible for sales strategy, channel enablement, provider relationship management and back-office operations.

Denis Raue, formerly CEO of Telegration, is Vice President of Business Development responsible for new and existing relationship management with our top agent and provider partners.

Recently acquired CNSG will continue to be led by Matt Harty, who will be part of the AppSmart leadership team.

“We are thrilled to see the recent set of industry veterans joining AppSmart,” said Darcee Nelan, CEO of IQ WIRED (member of the Agent Alliance and AppSmart partner). “This channel leadership team coupled with the AppSmart catalog of 400+ SaaS solutions, and supported with a robust helpdesk, delivers a combination of experience and services that will be unmatched in the industry.”

About AppSmart

AppSmart is the largest B2B recurring technology services marketplace in the world, with applications and services from leading providers—such as Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, and CenturyLink. Tens of thousands of organizations of all sizes, in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our national network of technology advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions. AppSmart is 100% channel driven and exclusively sells via our vendor neutral technology advisor network.

©2020 AppSmart, Inc. AppSmart is a trademark of AppSmart, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Kaylin Deutscher



Access for AppSmart



kaylind@accesstheagency.com