Animal Crossing: New Horizons Delivers Pumpkins, Costumes and a Halloween Event With Fall Update

Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition is Also Headed Back to Retailers!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Can you feel the breeze in the air? Has your island’s foliage already begun turning shades of orange? Fall has come to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, with acorns and pine cones falling from trees, waiting to be used for DIY recipes. But there’s more content on the way! On Sept. 30, a free update* is coming to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system that adds some spooky touches to the season, with Halloween costumes, character customization options, DIY projects and festivities.**





In addition, the Nintendo Switch — Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system is heading back to participating retailers for purchase at a suggested retail price of $299.99. Please check your local retailers for availability details. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

“For players that have yet to create their personal island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now is a great time to get started,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Players who enjoyed their islands during the spring and summer will find new ways to play when they experience the new festive activities that fall has to offer.”

In November, Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1-4 will be returning to select retailers at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per pack. Animal Crossing: New Horizons supports amiibo cards from the Animal Crossing series, which will allow you to invite characters to live on the island, among other features.

Read on for a rundown of the new features the free update will add to Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginning Sept. 30:

Growing Pumpkins – Deck out your home and island for all your awesome autumnal occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif year-round or from Nook’s Cranny during October. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects.

– Deck out your home and island for all your awesome autumnal occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif year-round or from Nook’s Cranny during October. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects. Prepare for Halloween – Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You’ll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own.

– Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You’ll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own. Halloween Night Celebrations – When Halloween night arrives on Oct. 31, after 5 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear.

– When Halloween night arrives on Oct. 31, after 5 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear. Revisiting Dreams – The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you’ll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands.***

– The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you’ll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands.*** NookLink App Update – The NookLink Service in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app is also receiving an update in early October. With the update, you’ll be able to use your smart device to perform Reactions in the game.**** How about trying it out for this occasion to let your island visitors know exactly how you feel about their mischievous tricks and treats?

We hope you enjoy the fall season’s fun. The next update will be coming in late November. Look forward to more information in the coming months.

To learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, visit https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/. To stay up to date with the latest news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, be sure to follow @animalcrossing on Twitter.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.

** To enjoy events, you will need to link your Nintendo Account and your Nintendo Switch user profile and connect your system to the internet when those events are scheduled.

*** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**** To use the Reaction feature, you will need to install the latest software update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and have the game connected to the internet while using NookLink.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.9 billion video games and more than 766 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

