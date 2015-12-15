AMIT Wireless and Sequans Partner to Deliver Two New Distance Learning Connectivity Devices for CBRS Networks in USA

Answering the demand for remote learning solutions amid Covid-19 pandemic

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SQNS #CBRS–Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of chips and modules for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, and AMIT Wireless, maker of wireless M2M and IoT solutions worldwide, have collaborated on two new connectivity devices to facilitate distance learning. Both are based on Sequans Cassiopeia CB610L module, optimized for CBRS OnGo networks in the USA. One is a USB dongle (IDG120-C6U01) that connects laptops or other USB equipment to CBRS OnGo networks; and the other is a cellular WAN (wide area network) extender (IDG500-C6012) that connects existing Ethernet based equipment to CBRS OnGo networks.

“The global pandemic has created high demand for distance learning using CBRS private networks and solutions,” said Bertrand Debray, VP and head of Sequans broadband IoT business unit. “AMIT has tremendous expertise in networking and product design and has built two powerful connectivity solutions that have all of the necessary capabilities needed to facilitate high speed distance learning with robust data throughput. We are pleased to work with AMIT to make these important solutions available at this time.”

“We selected Sequans’ Cassiopeia CB610L module to provide the connectivity for our USB dongle and WAN extender because Sequans is an expert in 3.5 GHz connectivity, and we believe the module is the most robust and feature-rich CBRS connectivity solution available today,” said Dennis Wu, vice president, sales and business development, AMIT Wireless. “Partnering with Sequans we are able to offer cutting edge distance learning solutions that connect to CBRS networks in an instant, with high speed, robust and reliable connectivity.”

AMIT Product Descriptions

4G-CBRS USB Dongle

The IDG120-C6U01 is a compact, LTE Category 6 USB dongle that provides connectivity for laptop PCs or other USB equipment to connect to LTE CBRS OnGo networks. It is built with a high speed Cat 6 LTE-TDD modem powered by Sequans Cassiopeia CB610L module, including support for carrier aggregation that delivers a better user experience.

4G-CBRS WAN Extender

The IDG500-C6012 is a dual-SIM, Category 6 WAN extender that provides connectivity for Ethernet-based equipment to CBRS OnGo networks. It is a compact solution, providing high speed LTE Cat 6 connectivity powered by Sequans’ Cassiopeia CB610L module. It supports multiple VPN technologies, enabling VPN tunnel and remote site provisioning for a secure connection. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11n.

Sequans’ Cassiopeia CB610L module is a standalone all-in-one module solution delivering LTE Cat 6 throughput. Cassiopeia CB610L supports CBRS networks in the USA on LTE band 48 and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43. The CB610L features unique LCC (leadless chip carrier) packaging and a compact size.

Both AMIT Wireless and Sequans are members of the CBRS/OnGo Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to supporting the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service.

About AMIT Wireless

AMIT Wireless Inc. specializes in building wireless connectivity for M2M and IoT applications. The main product portfolios include 4G/5G Connectivity, Industrial IoT, and Vehicle Telematics. AMIT has successfully built best-in-class industrial M2M/IoT gateway products that integrate 3G/4G, CBRS LTE, 5G, NB-IoT/Cat-M1, WiFi, Bluetooth, and LoRa. Visit AMIT at www.amitwireless.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

