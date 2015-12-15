Albertsons Companies Debuts Automated Grocery PickUp Kiosk at Jewel-Osco Store in Chicago

Contactless and automated kiosk adds to growing lineup of technologies offered by company for easy grocery PickUp services

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ACI–Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that it is the first American grocer to pilot an automated and contactless grocery PickUp kiosk. The kiosk, located at one of its Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago, demonstrates continued expansion of the company’s eCommerce business and deep commitment to providing easy service through its websites and apps.

The automated, temperature-controlled kiosk, created by Cleveron, provides a contactless pickup experience. Customers who select the “Kiosk PickUp” option will be offered 2-hr time slots during which to pick up their groceries.

When customers arrive at the kiosk, they scan a code on their phone and their groceries are robotically delivered to the front of the unit for pickup. The unit features two temperature zones—regular and a deep freeze. A customer’s order can be stored in two different zones and still be delivered in the same console for pick up.

The kiosk in Chicago is currently fulfilling orders, and the company plans to install a second unit at a Bay Area Safeway in the near future.

“ We are supercharging our digital and omnichannel offerings to serve customers however they want, whenever they want,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer at Albertsons Cos. “ This innovative and contactless PickUp kiosk makes it even easier for customers to shop with us in a way that is convenient for them.”

“ Cleveron’s pickup solutions are created to save time and offer convenience for everyone. The customers can drive up to the PickUp Kiosk, scan the code, grab their groceries and go. It is as quick and easy as that,” explained the CEO of Cleveron, Arno Kütt. “ We are honored that Albertsons Cos. has selected our technology in their drive to offer the best experience for their customers.”

The kiosk, installed by Telaid, joins a growing lineup of customer-centric services offered by the company to provide contactless fulfillment. In October, Albertsons Cos. installed PickUp lockers at several Jewel-Osco stores. The company already offers Delivery and Drive Up & Go options through its innovative websites and apps, and has relationships with third-party operators to provide delivery options in as fast as two hours.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

About Cleveron

Cleveron is the leading provider of automated pickup solutions, known for its reliability and excellent customer experience. The Estonian technology company has created market disrupting parcel lockers and robots for over 13 years, partnering with the world’s largest retailers and grocers. Cleveron’s technology is handing out online orders in 30 countries all over the world; more than 1.4M customers receive their parcels through a Cleveron’s machine every month. Cleveron has been named the Estonian Company of the Year and one of the fastest growing companies in Central Europe by Deloitte.

About Telaid

A trusted, full-service technology partner for more than 35 years, Telaid reduces time, task, cost and risk associated with complex deployments and ongoing technology management. Telaid makes IT simple with rapid rollouts, product lifecycle management and managed IT services so you can make the most of your technology assets from cradle to grave. Telaid deals with all the technologies in your business, from wireless to physical security solutions, infrastructure and cabling to automation, emerging IoT and analytics. Supplement your IT team with an experienced, capable resource that helps you advance your business objectives.

