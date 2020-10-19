Alarm.com Makes Award-Winning Smart Water Valve+Meter Available to Service Providers

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) Smart Water Valve+Meter is now available to service providers partnered with Alarm.com and its subsidiaries to help protect connected homes and businesses from unexpected water emergencies and steep water bills. The award-winning device, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, is an affordable, Z-Wave water shutoff valve that combines innovative technology with high-quality plumbing hardware. Leveraging critical system and occupancy data helps the Smart Water Valve+Meter intelligently respond to large leaks, small drips and leaky appliances that cause billions of dollars in property damage every year.

“ We are big fans of the Smart Water Valve+Meter because of the insight it provides, especially around how much water is being used and even wasted at times,” said Matt Madden, project manager at Superior Alarm & Electronics. “ The data it provides can help customers be more aware of their water use and costs. Another crucial aspect is its ability to detect and react to water leaks of any size and alert the customer via the mobile app. You can’t put a price on peace of mind.”

Designed and developed by Building36, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, the Smart Water Valve+Meter quickly identifies excessive or continual water flows to help prevent water damage, as well as health and safety issues that often result from prolonged low-volume leaks. As part of the Alarm.com Water Management solution and overall ecosystem, users can manage everything remotely through a single point – the Alarm.com mobile app. Property owners get mobile alerts about excessive water usage to avoid higher water bills and real-time water use data to guide conservation efforts in their homes and businesses.

“ Our comprehensive water solution that includes the Smart Water Valve+Meter makes homes and businesses safer from damaging and costly water problems,” said Jeff Bedell, chief strategy and innovation officer for Alarm.com. “ The advantages of having a robust ecosystem of connected devices make it easy for our partners to deliver solutions that help their customers protect the things they care about most.”

The Alarm.com Smart Water Valve+Meter has earned multiple awards this year. It received a 2020 SIA New Product Showcase award and a 2020 Security Sales & Integration Most Valuable Product award, for its unique design, function and integration features, such as:

Automatic water supply shut-off when leaks are detected

Remote control and automation as part of Rules or Scenes from the mobile app or customer website

Durable, high-quality manufacturing and materials

Monitoring for tiny leaks without the need to shut down the water supply to a property

Real-time view of water consumption

Patterns behavior to identify and signal when water use differs from normal

There are numerous integrator and installer benefits as well, including over-the-air firmware updates to reduce post-installation customer visits and support costs. For additional information on the Smart Water Valve+Meter, or to get the award-winning solution for your customers, visit: www.alarm.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contacts

Christopher Basso



Alarm.com Public Relations



Phone: (571) 620-2025



press@alarm.com