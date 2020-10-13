Advantech & Quanergy Announce Partnership to Build LiDAR-Enabled 3D IoT Solutions for Smart City and Logistics

GERMERING, Germany & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DIoT–Advantech Service-IoT GmbH, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, announces its partnership with Quanergy Systems Inc., the leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions. Quanergy sensors and software are a welcome addition to Advantech’s edge servers, offering customers and partners to build LiDAR enabled 3D IoT solutions, both in intelligent Logistics and Smart City Services. Advantech’s wide range of edge servers, from low-cost small-format servers for indoor retail environments, to certified devices for respectively automotive, rail and marine applications, to rack servers for data centers, ensures that a suitable platform can be offered for every LiDAR application.





Occupational safety and increased efficiency

3D LiDAR sensors from Quanergy can prevent collisions between vehicles and people, one of the warehouse’s most significant safety measures. Quanergy’s Flow Management LiDAR solutions provide 95%+ detection accuracy and identify as well as track objects in all lighting and atmospheric conditions. By using LiDAR sensors, either as stationary installations or in combination with vehicle-mounted computers, logistics companies can provide a safer working environment for their employees. LiDAR and edge servers can provide perimeter protection for valuable goods and locations and lead to significant efficiency gains.

Zero PII Risk, GDPR compliant people counting

In the wake of COVID-19, many regions hold retailers and mall operators accountable for keeping the record of the number of visitors (customers) and their behavior. Because LiDAR solutions don’t use facial recognition technology nor require opt-in by users, Advantech together with Quanergy can guarantee the anonymity of people and provide GDPR compliant solutions for people counting and tracking, occupancy and distance monitoring.

In close cooperation Advantech and Quanergy have created a solution that meets the high everyday demands in a large number of different branches. “I am very happy and excited over the agreement with Quanergy. The collaboration will open significant new opportunities for both companies that we would have had difficulties in addressing individually. Our offerings are so clearly complementary, it is almost surprising that this agreement has not come to fruition sooner,” says Styrbjörn Torbacke, Head of Advantech iCity Services Europe.

“The industry 4.0 transition is built on real time data gathering with smart analysis, algorithms to simulate and predict the decision making for the “next best action,” said Enzo Signore, CMO at Quanergy. “We are thrilled to partner with Advantech, a global Service and Industrial IoT leader, to accelerate business process productivity in the smart city, smart spaces and logistics sectors with innovative 3D LiDAR solutions that protect the privacy of people.”

About Quanergy

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Advantech Service-IoT GmbH

As a global player in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms, Advantech Service-IoT GmbH is part of Advantech Co., Ltd., founded in 1983 in Taiwan.

Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions to drive IoT, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. It also supports business partners and customers in connecting industrial value chains. To help shape corporate ecosystems and accelerate the realization of industrial intelligence, Advantech leverages its ever-expanding networks of partners.

Within the support, sales and marketing network, more than 8,600 Advantech employees worldwide are committed to rapid time-to-market services.

The trade name Advantech-DLoG, which was introduced in 2010, will continue to exist as a product brand after the name change. The brand name originated from the former DLoG GmbH, has now been renamed Advantech Service-IoT GmbH and has been fully integrated into the Advantech Group.

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

Contacts

Press contact

Katharina Ruhland



– Marketing Communication Specialist –



Phone: +49 (0) 89 411 191 311



E-mail: Katharina.ruhland@advantech.de

Press contact

Sona Kim



Marketing Communications



Phone +1 408 833 5842



E-mail: sona.kim@quanergy.com