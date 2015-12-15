2020 Fantasy Sports Industry Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Fantasy Sports Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The online fantasy sports industry is estimated to experience a significant boost in revenue as online games and related activities gain momentum among the younger population, worldwide. Fantasy sports gaming has attracted investors and has secured a decent amount of FDI in India. In 2018-2019, the region gained INR 15,000 Crores ($15 billion) and was proliferating.

According to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association, over 59 million people engaged in fantasy games across the U.S. and Canada. It also states that 20 million people are playing fantasy games across India and the figure is estimated to reach 150 million by 2022. Millions of young sports lovers, worldwide, engage in fantasy sports. This number is projected to accelerate rapidly in the near future due to the rapid launch of user-friendly fantasy gaming applications and rising internet penetration.

The online fantasy sports gaming market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the launch of new advanced mobile applications dedicated to fantasy gaming. Many global and regional players, such as DraftKing, MPL, and Dream11 launched new apps for fantasy players to engage people and offer daily and weekly cash prizes.

Rising internet penetration among the young population, the emergence of next-generation technology (5G), and the quick adoption of smartphones are expected to fuel online fantasy sports gaming. The growing use of fantasy sports gaming apps for brand promotion is also projected to positively impact the market.

Report Scope:

The online fantasy sports gaming market is segmented into the following categories:

By type: free, paid and hybrid.

By mode: virtual and live.

By game: cricket, soccer/football, basketball and others.

By platform: dedicated sports, gamut sports and news-based platforms.

By end-user income group: less than $500/month, $500 to $1,000/month, $1,000 to $5,000/month and over $5,000/month.

By end-use: healthcare, household, hospitality, educational institutions, industrial, offices and others.

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the online fantasy sports gaming market, this report also exhaustively covers company profiles for key players active in the global market.

The Report Includes:

100 tables

An overview of the global market for online fantasy sports gaming

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the online fantasy sports gaming by type, mode, games, platform, end-use, income group, and region

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Discussion on impact of COVID-19 on online fantasy sports gaming market

Examination of the competitive landscape and company profiles of major players, including CBS Sports, Dream Sports, ESPNcricinfo, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and PlayON

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Fee

Introduction

Free

Paid

Hybrid

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Mode

Virtual

Live

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Game

Introduction

Cricket

Soccer/Football

Basketball

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Platform

Introduction

Dedicated Sports

Gamut Sports

News-Based Platforms

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Income Group

Introduction

Less Than $500/Month

$500-$1,000/Month

$1,000-$5,000/Month

$5,000+/Month

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-User

Introduction

Students

Office Employees

Household Employees

Unemployed

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11Wickets

Battlefy

Cbs Sports

Dream Sports

Draftkings

Dugout Fc

Espncricinfo

Fanduel Group Inc.

Fantasy Draft

Fantrax

Fastpoint Games

Fsport

Mobile Premier League (Mpl)

Nfl Fantasy

Play Games24X7 Pvt. Ltd.

Playon

Playup Ltd.

Sbn Gaming Network Pvt. Ltd. (Ballebaazi)

Sleeper

Sofa Superstars

Sportito

Winview Games

