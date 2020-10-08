1VALET and Rogers Communications to Launch Rogers Smart Community

Rogers Ignite Internet ™ customers in multi-residential communities in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland to have exclusive access to a new smart building ecosystem that offers a unique and frictionless living experience

Building operators will have the ability to control building entry, streamline package delivery, and remotely manage multiple properties, while providing a safe, hands-free mobile experience for residents and staff

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1VALET announced today that it has partnered with Rogers Communications to launch Rogers Smart Community ™ , a new platform that consolidates building and management activities into one seamless experience with the goal to enhance lifestyle and property management capabilities in multi-residential communities and condominiums.

Rogers Smart Community will leverage 1VALET’s software-based smart building platform that creates a unified experience for residents, property managers, and their staff. Residents will have access to a smartphone-centric living experience, which includes hands-free digital building access, video guest verification, and facial recognition access (opt-in only). For operations staff, the platform enables remote multi-building management, while also bringing together otherwise disconnected building systems such as cameras, access control, resident management, and package delivery into one integrated management portal.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to have been selected by Rogers as their preferred Integration Platform Provider,” said 1VALET Founder and CEO Jean-Pierre Poulin. “This is a game changer for us. Having Rogers bundle us together with industry leading connectivity is not only a tremendous growth opportunity, it also validates that the market is ready for our solution.”

1VALET and Rogers have come to a five (5) year agreement that will see Rogers offer 1VALET’s smart building platform to Ignite internet customers to support its partners through the dynamic changes seen in the multi-family market. With a joint solution and salesforce, the two Canadian companies will offer a comprehensive, turnkey smart building solution for condos and other multi-family developments across Rogers’ network in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

“Rogers Smart Community will transform the experience for our customers and property managers in multi-residential buildings by offering them the tools to help create a safer and smarter community,” said Michael Krstajic, SVP, Field Sales & Major Accounts, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to collaborate with 1VALET and give our customers exclusive access to this unique set of services that they cannot get anywhere else.”

Rogers Smart Community solves an evolving need for high-rise residents to be connected beyond the individual suite, and for property managers to centralize their building operations. Rogers Smart Community bundles high-speed connectivity with its Rogers for Business IoT products and consulting services, while 1VALET’s smart building platform and mobile resident application seamlessly tie it all together into a single user interface. Rogers is the exclusive telecommunications provider of 1VALET in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. For more information, visit 1VALET.com

About 1VALET:

Founded in 2016, 1VALET is a software-based platform that integrates IoT smart technologies to create a unified multi-residential experience between residents, property managers, and their staff. By creating an ecosystem that combines a smartphone-centric resident experience with otherwise independent building components into one management platform, 1VALET is able to streamline building operations, enhance resident experience, and create safer, smarter communities.

